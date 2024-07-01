Ohio State Buckeyes Have Five Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans
The Ohio State Buckeyes may very well have the best roster in the country heading into 2024, so it should come as no surprise that they have five Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans this summer, via press release from the school.
Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made the first team while running back Quinshon Judkins, safety Caleb Downs and cornerback Denzel Burke were all second teamers.
Ohio State boasts the most All-Americans in the nation. Alabama and Notre Dame came in second with four apiece.
Williams is coming off of a breakout 2023 campaign in which he racked up 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery, five passes defended and a defensive touchdown. Talk about filling up the stat sheet.
Meanwhile, Egbuka will lead what should be one of the best receiving corps in college football this coming season. Last year, the 21-year-old caught 41 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns in an injury-married campaign. In 2022, he hauled in 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 scores.
Judkins and Downs are both transfers.
Judkins is coming over from Ole Miss and rattled off 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground last season. He also logged 22 catches for 149 yards and a couple of scores.
Downs is making the move from Alabama after registering 107 tackles, a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. He is viewed by some as the best safety in the country.
Burke is entering his senior year at Ohio State. In 2023, he recorded 24 tackles, a pick, a forced fumble and nine passes defended. He is a genuinely elite cover corner.