Ohio State Buckeyes Hosting Rival Transfer for Visit - Report
The Ohio State Buckeyes find themselves in some steep in-conference competition for a rival transfer.
Per reports from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Buckeyes are set to host Michigan State defensive back transfer Jaden Mangham for a visit this weekend.
Mangham is also reportedly going to visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Monday and the Michigan Wolverines next weekend. The Big Ten clearly feels like home for the Franklin, Michigan native.
Originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, Mangham posted 73 total tackles, one fumble recovery and four interceptions during his two years in East Lansing. All four of his picks came this past season, as Mangham had an interception in a 41-7 loss to eventual national runner-up Washington on Sept. 16.
He then had three more interceptions in a four-week span once Big Ten play began, snagging picks against Rutgers, Minnesota and Nebraska.