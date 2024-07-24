Ohio State Buckeyes' Jack Sawyer Fires Back At Ryan Day's Critics
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is one of the most heavily criticized names in college football, and defensive Jack Sawyer is tired of hearing it.
While speaking to reporters at Big Ten media day on Tuesday, Sawyer defended Day and called all of the criticism unjustified.
"I know, if you ask coach Day, (he's) man enough to sit up here and tell you that's part of the job he signed up to do," Sawyer said, via Steve Helwagen of Bucknuts. "But me being a guy who would go to war for him any day, regardless of the topic, I think he gets wrongly criticized on a bunch of stuff. A bunch of junk came out after we lost to [Michigan] a couple of times about him not caring, which couldn't be more wrong."
Day has primarily been lambasted for Ohio State's lack of success against Michigan since he took over as full-time coach in 2019.
The Buckeyes have gone just 1-3 against the Wolverines under Day, losing three straight meetings. They have gone 40-0 against all other Big Ten opponents during that time, but the losses to Michigan certainly sting.
"I think he does get unfairly criticized at times," added Sawyer. "But like he said, he knows what he signed up to do. We all signed up to do the same thing as well, we've fallen short as well. If anything, it doesn't go back on him, it goes back on us as players and that's why we decided to come back."
Like Sawyer said, Day knew what he signed up for when he accepted the Ohio State coaching job. The Buckeyes boast one of the most prestigious programs in the country, so you're always going to be under the microscope.
Plus, Ohio State has not won a national championship since 2014. Couple that with the recent failures against Michigan, and you can understand why the fans are getting restless.
Still, Day has gone 56-8 as Buckeyes head coach (including a three-game stint in 2018 when Urban Meyer was on administrative leave) and led Ohio State to the national title game in 2020, where it fell to Alabama.
The Buckeyes are widely considered to have the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024, so this may be the year they finally break their drought against Michigan (not to mention their decade-long search of another national championship).
But if Ohio State falters again this season? Expect the criticisms of Day to grow even louder.