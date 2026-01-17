Ohio State basketball make midseason addition following roster injuries

Why not?

At this point in the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes could use all the help they could get underneath the basket. The team's bigs aren't having a bad year. Not by any means.

However, following a few guys on the roster getting banged up, most notably forward Brandon Noel, who's out indefinitely, and starting center Christopher Tilly, who suffered a recent head injury, the Buckeyes called in an extra body.

On Friday, Jan. 16, the Ohio State men's basketball team announced on social media that it had added Puff Johnson to the roster for the remainder of the season. Johnson, who's been a journeyman in his college career, has spent time at the University of North Carolina and Penn State.

“We’re excited for Puff to join our program,” Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler said. “This has been a long process for he and his family. We’re happy for them and are looking forward to him getting on the court.”

While the addition should add a bit of depth off the bench, his presence might cause a bit of controversy.

Puff Johnson's career arc ⬇️



2020-21: UNC (14 GP)

2021-22: UNC (24 GP)

2022-23: UNC (27 GP)

2023-24: Penn State (29 GP)

2024-25: Penn State (17 GP)

2025: Transfers to Ohio State with 0 eligibility

2026: Court rules he can join OSU midseason



25 years old. pic.twitter.com/f42ZN2MvMJ — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 17, 2026

Who is Puff Johnson?

The 25-year-old first started playing college basketball back in the 2020-21 campaign for the Tar Heels. After spending three seasons at North Carolina, where he played a total of 65 games, he then transferred to join the Penn State Nittany Lions and played 46 games there.

After appearing in 111 games, his college career appeared to be at an end. What came next remained uncertain: whether he would pursue an opportunity in the NBA, continue his career overseas or step away from basketball and enter the workforce.

But, while that's what many speculated, Johnson decided to do none of the three.

In 2025, he enrolled at The Ohio State University as a sixth-year senior. Initially, the NCAA stopped him from playing basketball, though, stating that he no longer had any eligibility remaining.

However, Johnson wasn't going to let that put an end to his college career as he filed for a temporary restraining order earlier this week after previously filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in November.

John has been arguing that he should be given a medical redshirt from the NCAA due to the fact that he missed 54 games over the course of five years at the two previous schools he attended due to injuries.

While he has been unable to play basketball, he has been enrolled and is taking classes at Ohio State. This temporary order will allow him finally be able to play with the team.

Over the course of his previous five seasons, Johnson has averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists a game. His best season came last year with the Nittany Lions as he averaged a strong 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.

At 6-foot-8, 190 pounds, he will provide the Buckeyes with a strong paint presence they drastically need with guys injured.

He will likely serve as a short-term solution, with a chance to solidify a role on the team off the bench later in the season if he plays well.

Heading into the final 15 games of the regular season, the Buckeyes are currently sporting a record of 11-5.

They'll next take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 17, with tip-off set for 1:00 p.m. EST. With Johnson joining the program just a day prior, he's not expected to play in the game.