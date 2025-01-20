Ohio State Buckeyes Star Receives Major Dallas Cowboys Projection
The Ohio State Buckeyes have many current stars who will be playing on Sunday's in 2025. One of those stars is none other than defensive end Jack Sawyer.
Following tonight's national championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State will begin preparing for life after a good chunk of players leave for the next level.
Sawyer has been projected to be a late-first or second-round pick. He has been connected to quite a few different teams in mock drafts.
Most recently, Sawyer received a massive Dallas Cowboys' projection.
Pro Football Network has the Cowboys taking Sawyer with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round in their latest mock draft.
"He’s not T.J. Watt or anything close, but they do share a commonality. Both guys seem to outperform their given athletic skill set by possessing the 'better to be lucky than good' trait," they wrote.
"In other words, they somehow concoct their own luck. Both players simply have a knack for getting their hands on the football. Sawyer is a short-armed rusher who wins primarily through the chest, but he somehow finds a way to consistently get the better of his opponent, even if it looks uglier than his contemporaries. With Micah Parsons on the other side, he just needs to be Robin."
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Sawyer has put up big numbers.
He has recorded 56 total tackles to go along with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumbles returned for a touchdown, an interception, and six defended passes. Sawyer has been everywhere for the Buckeyes' defense and has been its unquestioned leader.
Landing with Dallas would give Sawyer a great position to start his career. He would feed off of Micah Parsons and would form a lethal two-headed monster off of the edge for the Cowboys.
Hopefully, Sawyer is able to translate his game to the next level. He seems like a very similar prospect to what T.J. Watt was at this stage of his career.
While it's dangerous to compare one player to another, Sawyer has the work ethic, the skill, and the leadership qualities to become a very successful NFL player. It will be interesting to see where he actually ends up landing in the 2025 NFL Draft.