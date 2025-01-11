Ohio State Buckeyes' Jack Sawyer Makes College Football Playoff History
The Ohio State Buckeyes fought a very difficult team in the Texas Longhorns tonight in the Cotton Bowl. It was a close all game long, but Ohio State was able to close out the game on a massive 83-yard scoop-and-score touchdown by star defensive end Jack Sawyer.
Sawyer has had a dominant run in the College Football Playoff. Now, he has also etched his name in the history books.
As shared by FOX College Football, Sawyer now has the record for the longest fumble return in College Football Playoff history.
When all was said and done, the Buckeyes were able to outlast Texas by a final score of 28-14.
All season long, Sawyer has been a huge leader for Ohio State. He had a much more quiet regular season than had been anticipated, but he has put his talent on full display in the playoff.
Throughout the course of the game, both teams struggled to move the football offensively. Both teams came to play on the defensive side of the football.
Sawyer ending the game with a huge defensive play was fitting. Caleb Downs also came through with an interception off of Ewers during the ensuing drive to put the cherry on top for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State will now get ready to play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game on Jan. 20. The Buckeyes have just one more game to win to reach their ultimate goal at the start of the season.
Ryan Day and company have to be proud of what they have accomplished. After losing to Michigan to end the regular season, Ohio State regrouped and got back to work. They are now living up to their full potential.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes and fans will be able to celebrate one more game in just over a week.