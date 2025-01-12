Ohio State Buckeyes' Jack Sawyer Predicted to Team Up with Shedeur Sanders
Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive end Jack Sawyer made himself a household name on Friday night. Late in the Cotton Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, Sawyer sealed the win for his team with a strip sack on Quinn Ewers that he scooped up and returned 83 yards for a touchdown.
Sawyer had already been a player expected to go in the first round or at the very worst the early stages of the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, he has made himself an even more popular name.
That being said, where could Sawyer end up going? One prediction has him teaming up with Shedeur Sanders.
Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports recently produced a new seven-round mock draft for the Tennessee Titans. In that mock draft, he had the Titans taking Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick.
With their second round pick, he had Tennessee landing Sawyer at No. 35 overall.
During the 2024 college football season thus far, Sawyer has racked up 56 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, two defensive touchdowns, and six defended passes. He has been stuffing the stat sheet week in and week out.
Ohio State fans would love to see Sawyer be a first round pick. He has an elite work ethic, top-tier leadership skills, and an impressive skill-set. However, being taken this early in the second round would be acceptable.
Landing with the Titans would give Sawyer a chance to make an immediate impact. He could very well push for a starting job as a rookie.
As Tennessee looks to build back into being a playoff team, they need leaders and talent. Sawyer possesses both of those qualities. Being able to land both Sanders and Sawyer with their first two picks would be a big step in the right direction for the Titans.
Granted, anything could end up happening in the NFL Draft. It's still very early to know where a player could end up landing.
Despite that being a fact, Tennessee does make an awful lot of sense as a destination for Sawyer. If he's still available in the early second round when the Titans are on the clock, he would absolutely be a prospect they could consider.