Ohio State Buckeyes RB Puts Everyone on Notice for 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be losing their top two running backs this offseason, as both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have declared for the NFL Draft.
Both halfbacks will leave some rather big shoes to fill, as they each rushed for over 1,000 yards this past season and played a pivotal role in Ohio State winning the national championship.
However, fellow Buckeyes running back James Peoples seems prepared to step up in 2025.
While discussing his potential role for next season, Peoples elaborated on his greatest attributes and what opponents will have to worry about going forward.
“My quickness and my agility,” Peoples told reporters. “I’m very explosive, I get in and out of holes. I break a lot of arm tackles and stuff like that. I’m a well-rounded back, I do it all.”
Peoples did not get much of a chance to showcase his talents this past season, as he carried the ball just 49 times for 197 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
But with Judkins and Henderson both departing, Peoples will certainly get more of an opportunity in 2025.
“I’m just going to compete,” Peoples added. “I don’t want to put out (any expectations) or anything like that, I don’t know how it’s going to go. But I’m going to go hard, compete and it’s going to be an exciting year next year.”
Ohio State's offense will look awfully different next season in general, as quarterback Will Howard and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will also be heading to the NFL.
But the Buckeyes always seem to land on their feet, and Peoples may be a big reason for that in 2025.