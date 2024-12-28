Ohio State Superstar Sends Bold Message to Will Howard
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is unquestionably one of the most dynamic threats in the country, and sometimes, you forget that he is still just a freshman.
Smith's talents were on full display during Ohio State's first-round College Football Playoff win over the Tennessee Volunteers last week, when he logged six catches for 103 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
The 19-year-old phenom has unreal athletic ability and terrific hands, giving him the ability to make some of the most spectacular grabs you will ever see.
But is there any time where quarterback Will Howard shouldn't throw the ball to him?
Smith doesn't think so.
When asked if there are any moments where he isn't open during a game, Smith didn't really think it applied.
"Probably when the whole team is on me," Smith said, via Eleven Warriors. "I should say, I mean, I'm always open. To me, for sure. Just throw the ball to my area. I'm going to find a way to make a play is all I can say."
While Smith may be exaggerating just a bit, he has certainly made some logic-defying catches this year. Overall, he has hauled in 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns.
So, yeah: Howard should get him the ball as much as possible.
Heading into his first season, Smith was widely considered the best receiver prospect in Ohio State history. Some even took it a step further and labeled him the best receiver prospect ever, period.
Based on the results we have seen from Smith thus far, it's hard to argue with the hype.
The Buckeyes will face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.