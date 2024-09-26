Ohio State Star Freshman Gets Honest About Hot Start
When the Ohio State Buckeyes landed a commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, fans knew that they could be getting something special. Right off the bat to begin his freshman season, Smith has completely blown all of the expectations that were set for him out of the water.
Through the first three games of the season, Smith has already looked the part of a superstar.
He has caught 14 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns already. No one could have expected what he has done to begin the season.
With all of the success that he has had already, Smith spoke out about the position he's in. It's very clear that he couldn't be more thankful to be with Ohio State and to have the opportunity that he has been given.
"Coming to Ohio State and all the receivers that have been here even before I got here. I had no expectation of having the role that I have right now. I give all the thanks to God and just to be able to be in the position I am in right now.”
After the hot start and a 3-0 record for the team, the Buckeyes are living up to the hype that was set for them at the beginning of the year.
Granted, they haven't played anyone great yet. Wins over Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall were expected. However, they have handled business and need to be given credit for that. Plenty of top contenders around the nation have struggled against lesser opponents already this year.
Now, the Buckeys are heading into Big Ten play. They will take on Michigan State this week, Iowa the week after, and then have a massive showdown against Oregon.
Smith will need to prove that he can continue playing at the level that he has shown so far against better opponents. If he can do that, he could be on track for one of the best freshman seasons ever in school history.
There have been a lot of elite wide receivers that have come through Ohio State. Smith has a chance to be at the top of the charts if he continues playing and developing like he has. He's an incredibly special talent and the Buckeyes are lucky to have him.
Add in the fact that he's humble and simply thankful to be with Ohio State and he gets even easier to root for.