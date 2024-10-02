Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith Lands Wild Take From Analyst
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is good. Really good. He may very well be the most talented receiver to ever come through Columbus.
But could he already be the best wide out in Ohio State history?
It's only been four games, but Matt Tamanini of Land-Grant Holy Land already has Smith labeled as his No. 1 Buckeyes receiver.
"I admit that I have a tendency to be a bit of a prisoner of the moment," Tamanini wrote. "I get excited about things as I see them and inflate their importance in my own mind to the detriment of the things that were once overblown in my mind. Now that I have admitted that about myself, I am here to tell you that Jeremiah Smith is already the best wide receiver in Ohio State history."
However, Tamanini's statement comes with a caveat: "best" doesn't necessarily mean "greatest."
"Now before you start yelling at me and saying that he’s only played four games, he can’t possibly equal the careers of Marvin Harrison Jr., David Boston, or Cris Carter, I agree with you," he added. "As I said in a column over the weekend, I think that there is a distinct difference in sports conversations between 'best' and 'greatest.'"
In other words, in terms of pure skill, Tamanini feels that Smith is unmatched. But the freshman obviously has a long way to go to match the accomplishments of the other great Ohio State pass-catchers that Tamanini mentioned.
Smith has logged 19 catches for 364 yards and five touchdowns thus far in 2024. He even added a rushing score for good measure during the Buckeyes' Week 5 win over the Michigan State Spartans.
We'll see if Smith continues to add to his ever-growing legend as the season progresses.