Ohio State Star Breaks Massive School Record
The Ohio State Buckeyes came through with a massive win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. It was a massive win that puts the team in a great position to make the College Football Playoff.
After a lot of outside noise and pressure, Ohio State came through with their needed statement win.
During the game against Penn State, one Buckeyes' star made history.
Jeremiah Smith, the team's star freshman wide receiver, ended up breaking a massive record. He now holds the record for most receiving yards ever by a freshman.
That record being broken was noted by Stephen Means of Cleveland.com.
“In doing so, he broke the school record for most receiving yards ever by a freshman surpassing Cris Carter’s 648 yards set in 1984."
Coming into the season, Smith was expected to be a key impact player for Ohio State. What he has been able to do has exceeded expectations. He has been an absolute superstar from day one.
So far this season, Smith has caught 39 passes for 678 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been an electrifying playmaker week in and week out.
In order for the Buckeyes to live up to their full potential and make a national championship run, they are going to need Smith to continue playing at this level. He has to be able to make a huge impact and be a major playmaker for the offense against the elite teams in the nation.
Against the Nittany Lions specifically, Smith ended up catching four passes for 55 yards. It wasn't his biggest game, but he still made an impact. Hopefully, he'll be able to continue taking his game to another level down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Needless to say, Smith has a chance to be an all-time great in school history. He could very well end up being the best wide receiver that the school has ever seen.
For now, he can simply celebrate breaking an old record from the legendary Cris Carter. That accomplishment is certainly impressive.