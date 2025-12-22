Jeremiah Smith shows no fear ahead of Buckeyes' playoff match with Miami

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made it clear that they are coming into the College Football Playoffs with some anger after suffering their first loss of the season against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship game.

Ohio State will face the Miami Hurricanes after the Hurricanes defeated Texas A&M in the first playoff game, and the Buckeyes and Hurricanes will play in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was asked about playing a physical Hurricanes defense where there might be some late hits, but that doesn't faze Smith at all.

“I’m not really worried about that because I’m probably the one that’s going to be doing it too. I’m going to be a little chippy out there. I’m bringing it all this week.”

Smith has dominated once again this season, catching 80 passes for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite missing some time late in the season with a lower-body injury, he still proved to be one of the top receivers in the nation.

Miami is coming off a game in which they forced three turnovers and sacked Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed seven times. The Hurricanes also got nine tackles for loss in their victory over Texas A&M.

Ohio State needs to get Smith involved early and often in the contest. The Hurricane corners are physical and aggressive when going after the ball in the air.

Smith creates a one-on-one nightmare for cornerbacks as he is fast and tall. He can win any tight coverage as he can go up and make any catch thrown his way.

The chemistry is there between Smith and Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, as it is almost instant from the beginning. Sayin has shown time and time again that he has to trust Smith to throw it up to his receiver, and he will grab it.

Watch out for Carnell Tate to be a factor in the Buckeyes' passing game as well, with Smith attracting attention on the outside. Tate has been the big-play player for the Buckeyes, averaging over 17 yards per reception this season.

This is a big one for Ohio State as they get another chance to prove that they are an elite team as they play a good Hurricanes team. The question will be whether the Buckeyes can remove the bad taste of the Indiana loss from their mouths and pick up a win against Miami.