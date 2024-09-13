Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Receives Insane Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes could not be more excited with what they have already seen from freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. His first two games could not have gone better.
Granted, he has played against Akron and Western Michigan. He and his team were expected to dominate those games.
Despite that fact, Smith has been playing at an insanely high level. Through two games, he has caught 11 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Obviously, he'll need to keep playing at that high level against the elite teams on the schedule, but he's off to an impressive start.
ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill has seen enough to make an insane prediction for Smith's future. He thinks that Smith will go down as the best wide receiver to ever play at Ohio State.
“Jeremiah Smith is going to go down, in my opinion, as the greatest receiver to ever play at Ohio State, and he’s 2 games into his career. Yes, you heard that correctly. This guy is on a different level. He is on a Julio Jones, AJ Green type of level when it comes to WR play. He’s just too good.”
Being compared to greats like Jones and Green is a testament to just how good he has been so far.
Looking back at the long list of great Buckeyes' wide receivers, there are some big names on the list. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cris Carter, and David Boston are just a few of them. Smith is being predicted to be better than all of those players.
If he does end up playing at that level, Smith will have a chance to be a huge NFL superstar as well. Of course, he's already being talked about as a very high draft pick down the road.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 season goes. Smith still has a lot to prove when he plays against real competition.
Should he be able to keep up this kind of production throughout the rest of the year, this prediction will hold more water.
For now, it's an awesome accomplishment for Smith to see his name talked about like this. He came in with superstar potential and he hasn't disappointed so far. This kind of hype can come with a lot of pressure though, so he needs to stay grounded and focus on taking it game by game.