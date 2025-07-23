Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Lands Titanic NFL Comparison
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has already established himself as one of the best players in college football, and pretty soon, he will be taking his talents to the NFL level.
Smith still has two years left before he can declare for the NFL Draft, but once he does, there may be a legitimate possibility that he can become the first receiver taken No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson all the way back in 1996.
The 19-year-old is truly a special talent, and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has likened Smith to a legendary wide out: Julio Jones.
"Julio was also a great player. Very similar," Cignetti said at Big Ten media day. "(Smith) is a little looser, more flexible, I think. Maybe a hair faster."
Jones was one of the most lethal weapons in football during his heyday with the Atlanta Falcons, making seven Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections — and three Second-Team selections — throughout his 13-year professional career.
The University of Alabama product led the NFL in receiving yards twice, topping out at 1,871 yards in 2015. He also paced the league with 136 receptions that year.
But while Jones was great during his freshman season at Alabama, he wasn't nearly as dominant as Smith, who hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Smith has probably just scratched the surface of his potential, and it's truly scary to think of how good he will be in a couple of years.
