Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Startling Big Ten Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes just completed one of the more dominant College Football Playoff runs you will see, stampeding their way to a national championship with one of the most talented rosters in recent memory.
Unfortunately, Ohio State lost a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this offseason, which has opened up some pretty clear holes for the Buckeyes heading into 2025.
Still, Ohio State's roster remains strong enough to make another national title push, and it should absolutely have a great shot of winning the Big Ten.
But apparently, experts feel that the Buckeyes are not the favorites in their conference, with Big Ten media actually picking the Penn State Nittany Lions to emerge as Big Ten champions.
Considering Ohio State has won eight straight meetings with Penn State, this prediction is sure to leave a rather sour taste in the mouths of Buckeyes fans, but to be fair, this is probably the best squad the Nittany Lions have had in quite some time.
Returning quarterback Drew Allar is viewed by many as a top-five prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, and running back Nicholas Singleton also opted to stay at Happy Valley for one more year.
But can Penn State actually beat Ohio State? That's the million-dollar question, and it's something the Nittany Lions will almost certainly have to do in order to win the conference.
The Buckeyes beat Penn State on the road last fall, and this coming season, Ohio State will be hosting James Franklin's club at the Shoe on Nov. 1.
