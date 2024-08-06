Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Doubles Down on Transfer Decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes believe that they have their quarterback of the future on the roster in freshman transfer Julian Sayin.
Being able to land Sayin in the transfer portal was a massive win for Ryan Day and Ohio State. They were far from the only big school trying to land him, but were able to get the job done.
In fact, the talented freshman has even been involved in the competition to win the starting job for 2024. While Will Howard is expected to be the starter and Devin Brown seems to have the lead for the primary backup job to begin the season, there is still a chance that Sayin could work his way onto the field.
On Tuesday while speaking to reporters following practice, Sayin doubled down on his decision to transfer to the Buckeyes. He is very happy with the decision that he made.
“I definitely made the right decision coming up here. It came down to a lot of factors, but really I just wanted to be at a school with great tradition and great quarterback history and somewhere I can develop.”
He also opened up about the process of transferring.
“When I entered the portal, I knew coach Day, we had a great relationship throughout the recruiting process. And then Bill O’Brien was actually the offensive coordinator here at the time and I had a strong relationship with him. I came here, and then coach Kelly came here and I had a good relationship with him too being from California and being recruited by UCLA."
Basically, Sayin feels that he has landed in the perfect situation. He had good relationships with both his head coach and offensive coordinator before even actually playing for them.
That being said, the future is very bright for Sayin. He has elite arm talent and a great head on his shoulders. Put those two things together and a successful future is what should be the result.
It will be interesting to see if he ends up getting any playing time as a freshman. His talent gives him a chance to earn that time.