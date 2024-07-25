Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Interesting NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are very excited about the future of freshman five-star quarterback Julian Sayin. Many believe that he's the quarterback of the future following the 2024 season. Some believe that he could end up getting some time at quarterback this season is Will Howard gets off to a slow start.
Sayin, hailing from Carlsbad, California, is known for his elite accuracy and all-around elite arm. He has great football IQ and an even better work ethic.
While there are a lot of reasons to be excited about him, fans will simply have to wait to see what he looks like on the field.
On3 recently offered an interesting comparison for Sayin. They believe he's a similar player to former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar and current Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones.
"Julian Sayin's accuracy and feel as an in-structure passer reminds us of Mac Jones. Sayin was more productive and plays in a spread offense, while Jones is bigger and worked primarily from under center at the prep level."
That may not be the compliment it would have been a couple of years ago when Jones appeared to be the franchise quarterback for the New England Patriots, but it's still a huge compliment due to the college success that Jones had at Alabama.
Looking ahead to the future, the young quarterback will have a lot going for him at Ohio State.
Ryan Day is one of the best recruiting coaches in the nation and the Buckeyes seemingly bring in one future NFL star after the other at the wide receiver positoin. The school has affectionately been starting to get called "Wide Receiver U." That bodes well for quarterbacks.
Each and every year, it seems like Ohio State lands a top-five or top-three recruiting class. With Sayin on the roster, their future at quarterback is likely set. However, they also have brought in great competition for him in the form of 2025 five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair.
That competition will help Sayin thrive. He's that competitve and he's that good.
Whether he plays this season or next year, the Buckeyes have their future at quarterback. It is going to be fun to watch him develop from this season to next, when he likely will take over the starting job.