Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Interviews for NFL Job
The Ohio State Buckeyes may be losing one of their coaches to the NFL.
Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune has reported that Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye has interviewed for the same role with the Chicago Bears.
Frye has been the Buckeyes' offensive line coach since 2022, and while he faced some stiff criticism early on for missing on many top recruits, he certainly turned things around this past season, helping Ohio State form a rather impressive unit in the trenches.
The 41-year-old played offensive tackle at Indiana between 2002 and 2006 and then earned a graduate assistant job with the Hoosiers in 2007. He spent two years serving in that role before landing another graduate assistant job at Florida in 2009, where he resided for two seasons.
Frye then landed a job as Temple's offensive line coach in 2011.
The Elwood, In. native also served as offensive line coach for Boston College and UCLA before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the Bruins in 2019.
Frye proceeded to make the move to Ohio State in 2022, where he has also held the title of associate head coach and run game coordinator.
The Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, so it's no surprise that teams are trying to poach their coaches. It already happened with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who recently moved on to Penn State.
Ohio State will also be losing a bunch of key players to the NFL Draft, so it will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes recover in 2025.