Ohio State Buckeyes Key 2025 Linebacker Recruit Announces Commitment Date
While the Ohio State Buckeyes are already ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in college football for 2025, they are still looking to add talent to their future roster.
Later this week, the Buckeyes will learn the decision of one of their key defensive targets in the class.
2025 four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn will announce his commitment decision on Saturday.
Aside from Ohio State, Pettijohn is considering offers from Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. Lately, the battle has seemingly come down to the Buckeyes and Longhorns.
Pettijohn is ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the entire 2025 recruiting class. He has also received the prestigious ranking of No. 4 among linebackers. Clearly, he would be a massive upgrade for the future Ohio State defense.
Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis has been very high on Pettijohn throughout the 2025 recruiting cycle. He clearly believes that the young linebacker has superstar potential at the college level.
Hailing from McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas, the 6-foot-3 and 200-pound linebacker was originally a safety in his high school football career. After he made the switch to linebacker, his career really took off.
In an interview shared by On3, Pettijohn talked about the position switch and why it worked so well for him.
"Being switched to a new position, it was hard. But we worked through it. I kept working hard at all the little things. I grew some and added weight (30 pounds). It was the right move. I like being a thorn in the side of offenses. I like to fly around and just make plays."
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Pettijohn chooses to commit on Saturday.
Hopefully, Ohio State will add another big-time talent to their 2025 class. He would fit in well and would help become a major playmaker for the Buckeyes down the road.