Three key takeaways from Ohio State's double-overtime win over West Virginia

Ohio State’s 89-88 double-overtime win against West Virginia just offered an early glimpse of what this team is capable of. In the most exhilarating battle of the season, which lasted into the final seconds of the game, here’s what we learned about the Buckeyes.

Bruce Thornton continues to be the backbone of the team. We may have already known this, but last night just solidified it. He played 49 minutes, more than any other player on the court on either team, and finished with a team-high 21 points, including the final bucket to seal the deal on Ohio State’s victory. Thornton is not afraid to take the final shot in moments that matter most.

But he’s also an unselfish player who has consistently expressed the utmost faith in his teammates. He will not overlook an open player, even if they are struggling to find rhythm, which is exactly what you need out of a point guard and captain.

BRUCE THORNTON GAME-WINNER FOR THE BUCKEYES IN 2OT 🤯



Ohio State trailed by as many as 14 😳

Freshman Amare Bynum is going to be a crucial component to both Ohio State’s offense and defense. It’s obvious that as the season progresses, Bynum is growing more and more comfortable and confident with the tempo of college play.

His versatility is what makes him so threatening — he finished with a career-high 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Head coach Jake Diebler has consistently praised Bynum’s commitment and energy this season, stating that he is already becoming one of his favorite players to coach. The dedication that Diebler sees from him in practice is translating to game action, even in the high-pressure moments.

The Buckeyes have the endurance and grit to pull off comebacks, and they showed this after trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half. This is something that has particularly lacked in previous seasons, but last night showed there was no point in which they were going to give up. Ohio State’s bench provided a critical lift, contributing 22 points in a game that demanded depth.

The Buckeyes get a week of rest before gearing up for the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 20 against No. 14 UNC. The game is in State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 3 p.m. Fans can stream the game on Paramount+ and YouTube TV.

Ohio State’s last showing against a ranked team was against No. 13 Illinois, where they made it a one-possession game in the final minute before ultimately losing 88-80.