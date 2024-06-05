Buckeyes Now

Son of NBA Legend 'Eyeing' Ohio State for Potential Visit

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, is "eyeing" a visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes and two other teams.

Kiyan Anthony of Long Island Lutheran drives toward the basket against Westminster Academy in the City of Palms Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.
Kiyan Anthony of Long Island Lutheran drives toward the basket against Westminster Academy in the City of Palms Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball program is on the rise under head coach Jake Diebler, and as a result, the team could soon be hosting one of the most notable names in the 2025 recruiting class.

Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, is "eyeing" future visits to Ohio State, Indiana and Auburn.

Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, watch the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen compete against the McEachern Indians in a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Luthern Crusaders defeated Westminster Academy earlier in the day.
Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, watch the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen compete against the McEachern Indians in a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Luthern Crusaders defeated Westminster Academy earlier in the day. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA

The Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, N.Y.) shooting guard has drawn attention from schools like Michigan, Memphis, Florida State, Tennessee, Seton Hall, Illinois, and his father's alma mater Syracuse, along with many more. He already made official visits this past October to check out both the Orange and the Seminoles.

Per 247Sports' rankings, Kiyan, who stands at 6-5, 185 pounds, is a four-star recruit and the No. 1 shooting guard in the state of New York.

Should Anthony choose to play for Ohio State, he'd be the first commitment in the 2025 class for Diebler and staff.

Last August, the father-son duo were seen hooping at The Arena at Summit indoor court in New York, a small indoor playing area that many celebrities have frequented for pick-up games over the past several years.

Even with his dad up in his grill to contest the shot, Kiyan hit some impressive jumpers from NBA range. Unsurprisingly, Melo, the 10th-leading scorer in NBA history (28,289 points), got his share of buckets as well.

Regardless of who his father is, Anthony is the real deal, and the Buckeyes would certainly love to convince him that Columbus is the place where he can build a path to the NBA.

But first, we'll have to wait and see when that date for the potential visit gets set.

