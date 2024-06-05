Son of NBA Legend 'Eyeing' Ohio State for Potential Visit
The Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball program is on the rise under head coach Jake Diebler, and as a result, the team could soon be hosting one of the most notable names in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, is "eyeing" future visits to Ohio State, Indiana and Auburn.
The Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, N.Y.) shooting guard has drawn attention from schools like Michigan, Memphis, Florida State, Tennessee, Seton Hall, Illinois, and his father's alma mater Syracuse, along with many more. He already made official visits this past October to check out both the Orange and the Seminoles.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Kiyan, who stands at 6-5, 185 pounds, is a four-star recruit and the No. 1 shooting guard in the state of New York.
Should Anthony choose to play for Ohio State, he'd be the first commitment in the 2025 class for Diebler and staff.
Last August, the father-son duo were seen hooping at The Arena at Summit indoor court in New York, a small indoor playing area that many celebrities have frequented for pick-up games over the past several years.
Even with his dad up in his grill to contest the shot, Kiyan hit some impressive jumpers from NBA range. Unsurprisingly, Melo, the 10th-leading scorer in NBA history (28,289 points), got his share of buckets as well.
Take a look:
Regardless of who his father is, Anthony is the real deal, and the Buckeyes would certainly love to convince him that Columbus is the place where he can build a path to the NBA.
But first, we'll have to wait and see when that date for the potential visit gets set.