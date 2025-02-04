Ohio State Buckeyes Land Commitment from Intriguing QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes essentially know who their starting quarterback will be in 2025: Julian Sayin.
However, Ohio State has lost numerous quarterbacks following the 2024 campaign, with Will Howard preparing to jump to the NFL and multiple signal-callers departing via the transfer portal.
As a result, the Buckeyes need to add some depth at the position, so it's no surprise that they are still looking to bring in more quarterbacks even after landing Tavien St. Clair.
Well, Ohio State has now earned a commitment from three-star quarterback prospect Jaystin Gwinn, whose uncle, Jayson, played defensive end for the Buckeyes and was tragically killed in a car crash back in 1993.
Gwinn will be committing to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on, choosing the Buckeyes over scholarship offers from several other schools, including Kentucky.
He is ranked 104th among quarterbacks in the 2025 class by 247 Sports and played five games for Westerville Central High School in Ohio this past season.
At the current point in time, Ohio State has three quarterbacks penciled into its depth chart for 2025, with Lincoln Kienholz representing the primary backup behind Sayin.
Whether or not Gwinn will actually have a legitimate chance to make the team remains to be seen.
The Buckeyes just completed a fantastic season, winning their first national championship in a decade. A number of Ohio State's most important players will be leaving for the NFL, so the Buckeyes will have their work cut out for them in terms of trying to repeat next year.