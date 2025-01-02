Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment for 2026 Class
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still fresh off of their huge Rose Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks. While the spirits and morale are still high from the win, Ohio State now has the task of preparing to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.
However, there is another reason for celebration for the Buckeyes. They added a key target to their 2026 recruiting class.
As reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Ohio State has landed a commitment from 2026 four-star athlete Jakob Weatherspoon out of Avon, Ohio.
Fawcett also added that Weatherspoon chose to commit to the Buckeyes over Penn State, Oregon, and Notre Dame. That is a big win for Ohio State.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have done an excellent job of recruiting talent from the state of Ohio. This is just another big-time get for them in recent years.
Weatherspoon is currently ranked as the No. 220 overall prospect in the nation for the 2026 class. He also received the ranking of the No. 14 athlete in the class and is No. 9 in the state of Ohio.
More than likely, Weatherspoon will end up playing in the secondary for the Ohio State defense. He has elite potential and could be a candidate to move around the field.
Currently, 247 Sports has the Buckeyes' 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 12 in the nation. Day will want to continue adding talent and boost that up to the top five.
Ohio State is seemingly always at the top of the nation by the time the final rankings are done. Fans should expect to see the Buckeyes add quite a few more talented pieces to the 2026 class.
All of that being said, this is yet another win for Ohio State. Weatherspoon will have a chance to become a huge part of the future for the Buckeyes if he reaches his ceiling.