Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment for 2026 Class

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Jakob Weatherspoon (2026) has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 180 ATH from Avon, OH chose the Buckeyes over Penn State, Oregon, & Notre Dame



“BI🅰️ here I come”https://t.co/POttaayfvy pic.twitter.com/Qb6PP6AFj3