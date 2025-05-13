Ohio State Buckeyes Land Key Recruiting Win on Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been able to develop some of the best wide receivers and some of the best defensive backs in the country over the last decade, and neither of those are slowing down. The pipeline of receivers to Columbus continues to improve, and on Monday, the Buckeyes received another key commitment to strengthen their secondary.
Ohio State will be adding four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas to their roster, and he was a coveted prospect, having secured offers from just about every other notable Division 1 program. The Buckeyes had Tim Walton and Matt Guerrieri recruiting the 6-foot-1 standout corner.
Thomas is from Oradell, New Jersey, and he is playing his high school ball at Bergen Catholic. He is ranked as the 16th-best cornerback in the Class of 2026 and the second-best player from his state. With Alabama, Auburn and other SEC programs taking aim at Thomas as well as Ohio State, he chose to head to a Big Ten side, according to Hayes Fawcett.
Let's just say the Buckeyes reputation seemed to play a big part in Thomas' decision.
Here's part of what 247Sports National Analyst Hudson Standish had to say about Thomas.
"Physically imposing cornerback prospect verified hovering around 6-foot-1, 185 pounds with a 78-inch wingspan. Emerged on the scene for New Jersey power program Bergen Catholic and debuted in the initial Top 100 for the 2026 cycle after flashing in limited varsity reps as a freshman at wide receiver and cornerback," Standish wrote.
This is a huge addition for the Buckeyes. They have Jakob Weatherspoon, who is from Avon, Ohio, joining the program as well in the season after next. He is the 17th-best corner in the class, and they also have a few top safeties coming to Columbus as well.
Adding talented players in the secondary is the best way for Ohio State to continue to develop the best of the best at the position. Expect the Matt Patricia-led unit to perform well into the future with this influx of talent. Chris Henry Jr. is the top player for Ohio State in the Class of 2026.