Ohio State Buckeyes Land Key Recruiting Win on Monday

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jordan Thomas has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 185 CB from Oradell, NJ chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame and Michigan



“It’s already written, THE Best in America! 🌰”https://t.co/ibJHnJJ5vQ pic.twitter.com/O813dJ20Rp