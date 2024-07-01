Ohio State Buckeyes Land Top DL Recruit Maxwell Roy
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed four-star recruit Maxwell Roy, per On3Recruits.
The defensive lineman also had offers from major schools such as Michigan and Rutgers, but ultimately settled on Ohio State.
“It starts with the great relationship our high school has with Ohio State,” Roy told On3. “From Isaiah West to Marvin Harrison Jr. to Kyle McCord, we have a great connection with the people at Ohio State. Then for me, it is where I feel I can be my my best. Going to play for Larry Johnson, he has the stats that back up him developing me as a player and making me the best I can be."
Roy added that the culture in Columbus was a major selling point.
“At Ohio State, I feel they can make me the best player, man and student," Roy said." They have a great culture, coach Ryan Day is about winning championships and Ohio State has the culture I am looking for.”
Roy is the 19th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 cycle.
The Philadelphia product said that it was a "super-difficult decision" but that the visit he made to Ohio State on June 14 sealed the deal.
Roy is just the latest addition in what may very well be the best recruiting class in the country.
The Buckeyes are coming off of a 2023 campaign in which they went 11-2 and ultimately lost to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.
However, Ohio State has arguably the most talented roster in college football going into 2024, returning many of its key players from last year while also bringing in some impressive freshmen and tremendous transfers.