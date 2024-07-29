Ohio State Buckeyes Land Top Transfer From Kansas State Wildcats
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed Kansas State Wildcats transfer Ques Glover, via Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch.
This is a significant move for Ohio State, who lost potential breakout guard Taison Chatman to a season-ending knee injury.
Unlike Chatman, however, Glover has already established himself as a top-flight scorer.
The Knoxville, Tn. native began his collegiate career at Florida in 2019, spending two years with the Gators before transferring to Samford in 2021.
Glover broke through with the Bulldogs, averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 31.1 minutes per game on 46.8/30.8/78.9 shooting splits during his first season there.
Then, the following year, Glover registered 14.7 points a night whole shooting 48 percent from the floor, 37.8 percent from three-point range and 84.7 percent from the free-throw line. However, he played in just 19 games due to a meniscus tear.
Glover would proceeded to transfer to Kansas State after the 2022-23 campaign, but didn't actually get to play a minute of basketball for the Wildcats as a result of re-injuring his knee.
So, clearly, Glover is a bit of an injury risk, but the upside that he brings to the table is unquestionably worth it for a Buckeyes squad that is in need of a lift after missing the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons.
Ohio State had previously made the Big Dance four times in five years between 2017-18 and 2021-22, and it actually made seven straight trips from 2008-09 through 2014-15.
Obviously, Columbus is more known for football, but it is still trying to develop its basketball program and generate considerably more success in that sport.
The Buckeyes' best season of the 2000s came in 2006-07, when they made it all the way to the national championship game before losing to Florida.