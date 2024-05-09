Ohio State Buckeyes Land Walk-On Braylen Nash
Just because the transfer portal is closed does not mean Jake Diebler is done yet.
The Buckeyes landed walk-on guard Braylen Nash from New Albany High School, he announced on his Instagram Thursday.
Nash was a two-sport athlete for the Eagles, playing both shooting guard on the court, as well as a combination of quarterback, free safety and wide receiver on the field.
Nash earned a special mention in the Division I Boys Basketball All-Ohio voting after averaging 17 points per game his senior year. He also helped New Albany finish first in the Ohio Capital Conference with an 8-2 record, as well as finishing 20-5 overall. The Eagles finished No. 31 in the overall state of Ohio basketball rankings.
Among high school recruits, Nash will be joining top-125 players in guard Juni Mobley and Ohio Mr. Basketball forward Colin White.
Nash will also be joining a crowded backcourt consisting of Mobley, sophomore Bruce Thornton, freshman Taison Chatman and South Carolina transfer Meechie Johnson Jr. Other returning players for the Buckeyes include freshman Devin Royal, and sophomores Evan Mahaffey, Kalen Etzler, Colby Baumann and Austin Parks.
Despite losing five players to the transfer portal — Roddy Gayle Jr., Felix Okpara, Zed Key, Bowen Hardman and Scotty Middleton — and another three to graduating from the program — Jamison Battle, Dale Bonner and Owen Spencer — Diebler got four players from the portal himself, including San Diego State's Micah Parrish, Duke's Sean Stewart, Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw and Johnson.
Nash will be the seventh incoming rostered player to attend an Ohio-based high school.