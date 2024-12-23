Sleeper Ohio State Star Linked to Rising NFC Power in NFL Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes will likely place a handful of players in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft this coming spring, but Ohio State may have a sleeper in its midst.
Safety Lathan Ransom.
Ransom is not viewed as a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, but he has been a very productive defensive back in college and will absolutely end up on an NFL roster next year.
The question is, where will Ransom land?
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has identified what he feels is a very good fit for the youngster: the Washington Commanders.
"Jeremy Chinn is only on a one-year deal, which could mean Washington GM Adam Peters is looking for a strong safety in the draft," Holder wrote. "Also, head coach Dan Quinn likes to have bigger safeties play in the box, which would make Ransom a good scheme fit."
Ransom has racked up 62 tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown this season.
While stars like Tyleik Williams, Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Denzel Burke and Caleb Downs have gotten most of the attention, Ransom has flown under the radar and has quietly been one of the best players on the Buckeyes' stingy defense.
Ransom arrived at Columbus in 2020 and began receiving extensive playing time in 2021 when he logged 38 tackles, a sack and five passes defended. He has been improving ever since and has established himself as a clear NFL prospect.
The 22-year-old is projected to be a mid-to-late round selection in April.