Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Getting NFL Head Coach Interview
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had many football legends pass through the program over the years. One of them happens to be former superstar running back Eddie George.
George put together a monstrous tenure with Ohio State. He followed that up with a very successful career starring at the NFL level.
During his four years with the Buckeyes, George ended up carrying the football 643 total times for 3,578 yards and 43 touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and also caught 60 passes for 516 yards and another score.
At the NFL level, George continued to produce big-time numbers. He played nine seasons, rushing for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns on 2,865 carries, which averages out to 3.6 yards per carry.
Currently, George is the head coach at Tennessee State. He is also becoming a name of interest at the NFL level.
According to a report from NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Chicago Bears are interviewing George for their head coaching vacancy today.
Seeing the former Ohio State star get head coaching interest from the NFL is a pretty cool story.
In his four years as the head coach at Tennessee State, he has led the team to a 24-22 record. This year, they went 9-4 and took a big jump from where they had been in George's first three years leading the team.
Just how serious the Bears are about George as a candidate remains to be seen. Simply being interviewed for the position came completely out of left field.
All of that being said, he's clearly a name to keep an eye on as a potential future head coach at the professional level.
It's not every day that a story comes out about the Buckeyes' former star running back. He is still very much loved on Columbus and many fans have not forgotten about his impressive time with Ohio State from 1992 to 1995.
Hopefully, he is receiving serious interest from Chicago. It would be very interesting to see what he could do coaching in the NFL.