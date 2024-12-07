Ohio State Linked to Offensive Star in Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes have an absolutely loaded roster, and their 2025 recruiting class is among the best in the nation. However, they still have some areas that could use some work.
One "problem" area in particular is the offensive line, which head coach Ryan Day has already said needs to be addressed.
Well, apparently, Ohio State has gotten a head start on that.
With the transfer portal window opening on Monday, the Buckeyes have already reached out to Northwestern Wildcats guard Josh Thompson (via Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors), who announced his decision to depart Northwestern earlier in the week.
Thompson has one year of eligibility remaining and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition for his efforts this past season.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman has played in 31 games while making 21 starts for the Wildcats, displaying significant versatility in the process. Thompson has played both guard positions as well as right tackle, and his ability to slide up and down the line would be huge for Ohio State.
What's more, Thompson has not allowed a sack in his last 18 contests, so he would certainly represent one heck of a pickup for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State has struggled to recruit elite offensive linemen in recent years, so it may have no choice but to find solutions via the transfer portal.
Thompson may very well be one of the best options available for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State just completed a 10-2 regular season and is hoping to make a national championship run in the College Football Playoff.