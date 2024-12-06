Ryan Day Discloses Ohio State's Top Priority in Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes achieved a big haul on early national signing day, but the job is far from done.
Ohio State still needs to explore the NCAA transfer portal when it officially opens next Monday, and head coach Ryan Day is well aware that the Buckeyes have some holes to address.
But what is Ohio State's top priority?
Day revealed that offensive tackle is the main area of concern.
“That's the one area there that I feel like we got to make sure that we're going to be moving forward into the next few weeks addressing. We have to do that,” Day said, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.
Josh Simmons has decided to enter the NFL Draft, which has absolutely opened up a gaping need in the trenches for the Buckeyes.
Plus, let's be honest: landing top offensive linemen has not exactly been a strength of Ohio State in recruiting over the last several years, so it would certainly be nice for the team to poach some already established linemen away from other schools.
Given the fact that the Buckeyes may very well be rolling with a freshman at quarterback next season, fixing the offensive line is paramount, especially at the tackle positions.
It would be fairly disappointing if Ohio State wasn't able to land a potential solution once the portal opens.
The Buckeyes went 10-2 during the regular season and are coming off of a devastating loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Now, they are preparing for the College Football Playoff to try and win a national championship and erase that sour taste from their moouths.