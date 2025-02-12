Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Another Assistant Coach To NFL
Ohio State has had multiple coaches leave its staff this offseason following a National Championship run. Ryan Day will now lose another member of his offensive staff.
On Tuesday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that assitant tight ends coach Sean Binckes will be leaving Ohio State to join the Las Vegas Raiders.
Binckes is now the third Buckeyes' assistant to leave for an NFL role. This includes Chip Kelly, who was hired as offensive coordinator of the Raiders this offseason. Binckes spent the last two years as a graduate assistant working under the guidance of tight ends coach Keenan Bailey.
Along with Kelly making the jump to the next level, offensive line coach Justin Frye joined the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made the move to Penn State as well.
Binckes began his coaching career in 2016 after his playing career at LIU Post ended. He worked with the wide receivers but also took on roles as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. In 2021, Binckes joined Florida International as a running backs coach before becoming a graduate assistant at Temple in 2022.
The coaching carousel continues for Ohio State this offseason. The Buckeyes recently promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator while Bailey will go from tight ends coach to co-ofensive coordinator. Ohio State is still interviewing candidates to replace Knowles, including Matt Patricia.
Binckes will join Kelly in Las Vegas after the two spent the 2024 season together on a team that was able to make a run to a National Championship. Binckes is viewed as a young, promising offensive coach due to his versatility.