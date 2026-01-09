Ohio State Buckeyes lose key true freshman defender to NCAA Transfer Portal

"Another one bites the dust."

Normally, that saying brings a bit of happiness as the thought of the legendary song by Queen pops into the mind. However, in this case, it'll provide disappointment for the Buckeye Faithful.

On Friday, Jan. 9, the Ohio State Buckeyes were notified that another player has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This time around, it's true freshman defensive tackle Jarquez Carter, who stands at 6-foot-1, 288 pounds.

During his time as a Buckeye, he's played in seven games, making one tackle.

Although it isn't a tremendous amount of time, playing for last season's national champion and being able to suit up in your freshman year is an exciting opportunity for any player coming directly out of high school. For Carter, though, it doesn't seem that he relates to such a sentiment.

BREAKING: Ohio State true freshman DL Jarquez Carter is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He played in 7 games this season for the Buckeyeshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/NXT4C1Q3No — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2026

Coming out of high school, Carter was a four-star prospect and ranked as a Top 200 player in the Class of 2025. He was also the No. 18 defensive lineman and No. 31 player from the state of Florida.

He was one of the most impactful players on the field at that level, finishing his junior season with 67 tackles, 37 for a loss and nine sacks. His pressure in the backfield also tacked on 15 quarterback hurries.

He was described as a player who "makes up for the lack of length with his active hands and short-area movement skills. Quick to get into blockers and flashes some impressive knockback power for someone his size. Keeps the legs pumping and is the type of defender that’s always looking to take out the trash, as he’s frequently making stops in pursuit," according to Andrew Ivins, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports, heading into college.

The primary reason for his lack of playing time wasn't due to his talent, but rather the Buckeyes that were ahead of him in the depth chart.

The most notable, Kayden McDonald, finished his season with 65 tackles, nine for a loss and three sacks en route to being named an All-American. Next to McDonald was a combination of Tywone Malone and Will Smith Jr., both of whom have a bit more of the technical side developed than Carter.

Carter's decision to enter the portal, especially at this time, does somewhat come as a shock.

If he had stuck around with the Buckeyes heading into next season, he could have taken a bigger jump in involvement. After all, McDonald is leaving for the NFL Draft and two other linemen entered the portal.

However, today's college football landscape is bent on players wanting to play as soon as possible while also making as much money as they can.

He isn't the only player to enter the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball, and certainly not the last. Just a few days ago, the Buckeyes lost two other defensive linemen in Maxwell Roy and Eric Mensah to the portal.

This offseason, Ohio State will work to rebuild and retool the team's defense heading into 2026.