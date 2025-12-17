The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently preparing for a matchup in the College Football Playoffs in the coming weeks.

The team, following a 12-1 season and No. 2 seed, will take on the winner of the No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) game on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 P.M. EST in the Cotton Bowl Classic. However, while the team is gearing up to make a run at back-to-back national championships, they will still be actively monitoring the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With plenty of high-profile and important Buckeyes graduating or going on to the NFL, Ohio State's coaching staff will have to retool to maintain the competitive structure they've built.

Here's three players currently in the Transfer Portal that the Buckeyes could target:

1. Nick Marsh (WR) - Michigan State

Marsh is one of the top wide receiver prospects right now in the portal. The native of River Rouge, Mich., opted to stay in-state out of high school, attending MSU. There, he racked up 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 catches. He was incredibly effective as a chunk-play receiver, averaging 13.1 yards per reception.

But due to the Spartans' struggles and lack of growth across two seasons, Marsh entered the portal.

Joining the Buckeyes would instantly allow him to slot in behind Jeremiah Smith and become one of the next best wide receivers in Columbus. With Carnell Tate entering the draft, he'd have a perfect lane to immediately make an impact.

2. Brody Foley (TE) - Tulsa

Foley started his time in college with the Indiana Hoosiers, a now Buckeye rival, before transferring to Tulsa after not getting playing time for two seasons. In his one campaign with Tulsa, he's stood out as a lethal weapon down the field.

His ability to high point the football, make tacklers miss with physicality and block made him stand out across 11 games. He caught 37 passes for 528 yards and emerged as a redzone threat, hauling in seven touchdowns.

With the Buckeyes looking to retool the offense a bit heading into 2026, they'll look to add another tight end to the mix. The addition of Foley would be perfect for the arm of Julian Sayin to find.

3. Khmori House (LB) - North Carolina

A linebacker should be towards the top of the list of needs in the offseason.

Both current starters, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, are poised to enter the 2026 NFL Draft and be selected relatively high. They've been major reasons why the Buckeyes have been dominant this season, so replacing them, to an extent, is a priority.

House has gotten action since his true freshman season, playing in 12 games with Washington. While there, he recorded 35 tackles, one for a loss and one interception. This past year, he transferred to North Carolina for his sophomore season and was a major contributor, recording 81 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, one sack and one interception.

He's an athletic, fast linebacker that hits hard and is impactful in the rushing and passing game.

Time will tell if the Buckeyes decide to get active in the portal, or if they ride out their youngsters and incoming freshmen class, but for now, the goal still stays focused on winning the national championship.