Ohio State Buckeyes Major Rival Takes Huge Hit from NCAA Ruling
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the most successful football programs in the entire country in recent years. They won the College Football Playoff National Championship in the 2024 season. They'll be looking to defend their title this year and establish themselves as a modern dynasty under Head Coach Ryan Day.
They're not the only powerhouse in the Big Ten conference, though. In 2023, the Buckeyes looked to be a solid contender to win their first championship with Coach Day. They had gone undefeated, 8-0, in conference games, heading into the East Division title game ahead of the AP third-ranked Michigan Wolverines. Unfortunately, OSU came up just short.
They were able to bring the game within a field goal with eight minutes left, after marching 65 yards down the field on a quick four-minute drive that ended in a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown. However, their defense was unable to get the job done on the other side of the ball, allowing the Wolverines to eat up seven minutes and add another three points to the lead. Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord's final pass was bobbled and picked off, and Ohio State fell to Michigan, 24-30. The Wolverines would go on to shut out Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, squeak by Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and win it all handily against the Washington Huskies, 34-13.
Michigan finally receives punishments in sign-stealing scandals from investigation that began in 2023
The Ohio State Buckeyes received vindication when they won their College Football Playoff National Championship in the 2024 season. However, the program and its fans just got a little bit of extra ammunition to use against their rival Michigan Wolverines.
Nearly two years later, the NCAA has finally handed down its verdict following an investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. This was first brought to light early in the 2023 season, and then-Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the Wolverines' final two regular-season games, but the recent ruling adds much harsher penalties for the University of Michigan.
Firstly, the NCAA is fining the school $50,000 plus an additional 10 percent of its football budget. On top of that, Michigan will lose an equivalent of 10 percent of its scholarships awarded to players for the 2025-26 season. They'll also be fined the anticipated amount of all "postseason competition revenue sharing" for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.
Connor Stalions, the Wolverines' staffer primarily responsible for the infraction, is banned from participating in all NCAA athletic activities for eight years. 2023 Head Coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause order, preventing him from returning to the collegiate level for a decade, beginning August 2028.
Some punishments will more directly affect Michigan's football prospects in the near future. They'll be forced to reduce their official recruiting visits by 25 percent. The Wolverines will also be barred from recruiting entirely for 14 weeks during their probation. Current Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore has been suspended for two games in this upcoming 2025 season and will be held out for their first week in 2026, too. During the period that was investigated, the Wolverines went 40-3 over three years and won three consecutive Big Ten titles.