Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Sends Scary Message to College Football
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes finally broke through last season, winning the national championship and taking Day off the hot seat for good.
Now, Ohio State will head into 2025 looking to repeat as the champions of college football, but Day wants to ensure his team has a very particular mindset as it prepares for the upcoming season.
"We’re not defending anything. They can’t take the trophy away," Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. "We’re attacking."
That's definitely a frightening message for the rest of the country. Day is making it abundantly clear that the Buckeyes will not be complacent in their quest for back-to-back titles, and given the talent that is still on Ohio State's roster, that is a scary thought.
That being said, there is no question that the Buckeyes are considerably weaker than they were a year ago. At least on paper.
Ohio State lost a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this offseason, including its entire front four defensively. Not only that, but the Buckeyes don't even currently know who their quarterback will be, as Julian Sayin has unfortunately not separated himself from Lincoln Kienholz just yet.
Of course, if Sayin plays up to his potential and Jeremiah Smith takes another step, Ohio State will be a championship-contending team once again, and the sky could be the limit for the Buckeyes. But Ohio State is much less experienced than last year, as well, which could absolutely hinder its chances of winning more hardware.
We'll see if the Buckeyes answer the bell against Texas on Aug. 30.
