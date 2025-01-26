Ohio State Buckeyes Make Stance on Ryan Day Crystal Clear
Ryan Day is fresh off of leading his Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship. After fans started calling for his job and even sending him threats following the season-ending loss to Michigan, Day went on an impressive run in the College Football Playoff.
He helped Ohio State play the best football of their entire season. Behind his game plans and leadership, the Buckeyes dominated throughout the entire playoff.
Despite the calls for Day to be fired, the Buckeyes' leadership were steadfast in their support of him. They know he is one of the best coaches in college football and had no interest in moving on.
Now, they have doubled down on that stance.
As shared by Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors, Ohio State president Ted Carter spoke out about Day's future. He also revealed that the school is working on an extension with Day.
“We’re working it. We don't have any announcements yet, but we have intent.” Carter said. “I know Ryan wants to stay here, so we’re working the details.”
Getting Day locked up long-term should absolutely be a priority for the Buckeyes. He is arguably the best head coach in the nation.
Throughout his tenure with Ohio State, Day has compiled a 70-10 record. He has now won a National Championship as well. Few head coaches have had the kind of success he has found for the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, the two sides are able to iron something out quickly. Ohio State can't afford to play around, especially after how Day and his family were treated following the loss to Michigan.
Moving forward, fans need to realize what they have. The overreaction and hatred shown to Day were uncalled for and disgusting. They all love him now.
It will be interesting to see if the two sides can get an extension done and what that extension would look like. One thing is for sure, which is the fact that Day is going to get paid.