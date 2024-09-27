Ohio State Buckeyes Get Massive Boost vs Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten some very positive injury news heading into their inaugural Big Ten conference game.
Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams will play against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday after missing last week's game against the Marshall Thundering Herd with an undisclosed injury.
Williams is one of the Buckeyes' top defenders, so this is certainly very positive news.
The 21-year-old logged nine tackles and 1.5 sacks over his first couple of games of the season, playing a major role in Ohio State holding its opponents to a combined six points in those two contests.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the Buckeyes surrendered 14 points to Marshall with Williams out of the lineup in Week 4.
Williams arrived at Columbus in 2021 and immediately made an impact, posting 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble during his freshman year. He followed that up by registering 21 tackles and a sack in Year 2, and last season, Williams totaled 53 stops, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery, five passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
The Manassas, Va. native probably would have been a Day 1 pick had he entered the NFL Draft last spring, but he opted to return for his senior campaign at Ohio State.
The Buckeyes have gotten off to a dominant 3-0 start, but they have yet to really be tested. We'll see if Michigan State can provide some resistance in Week 5.