Ohio State Star Commit Poised to Take Another Visit Elsewhere
The Ohio State Buckeyes were excited about receiving the commitment of star defensive back Na'eem Offord. He's one of the best recruits in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class, being ranked No. 10 overall in the entire nation.
Unfortunately, what Ohio State didn't realize they would be getting is a massive headache from him after he chose to commit to the Buckeyes.
Offord has stayed "committed" to Ohio State, but he has been listening to and accepting interest from other schools. He has continually been looking into what it would be like to play for another school.
This weekend, he's set to visit yet another school.
As shared by Corey Bender of On3, Offord will taking an official visit with the Florida Gators this weekend.
Granted, this does not mean that Offord is going to flip his commitment. However, it is frustrating to many Buckeyes fans that he has continued to take visits elsewhere.
When Ohio State played on the road against the Oregon Ducks, a very rare situation occurred. Offord decided to take an official visit with Oregon to watch them play against the team he's committed to. That soured many fans, as it simply seemed distasteful.
Not long ago, Justin Hopkins, an Oregon insider, stated that the Ducks have quietly been in "a really good spot for Offord" as they try to flip him.
“Auburn and Oregon have been two schools that have been frequently mentioned for Offord for quite some time and I feel like that’s more of the battle than Ohio State keeping him at this point,” Hopkins said. “I think the Ducks have done a really good job there laying in the weeds, and I know Auburn made a really big push and was gaining a lot of momentum there, but I think Oregon’s quietly been in a really good spot for Offord, and he’s really been the guy they wanted to complete this defensive back group for them this cycle.”
It sure seems that Oregon is the biggest threat currently to flip Offord. Florida may be in the mix and getting an official visit, but the young standout defensive back would have a better chance to win and make a run to the NFL with either the Buckeyes or Ducks.
Hopefully, this situation ends with Offord staying true to his commitment. Only time will tell, but he'll be visiting elsewhere once again this weekend.