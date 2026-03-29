Jeremiah Smith Makes Bold Prediction for Brandon Inniss in 2026

Jeremiah Smith did not hesitate when asked about Brandon Inniss and what this season could mean, delivering a message that was as clear as it was direct.

“This year he is going to be the guy,” Smith said. “He is going to be the one taking that leap this year. This is do or die for him. This could determine if he is a first round draft pick, so he knows what is at stake.”

It is a goal Inniss has already set for himself. “That’s always been the goal for me,” Inniss said last week. “To be a first round pick.”

That kind of statement carries weight, especially coming from one of the most talented wide receivers in college football. But inside Ohio State’s receiver room, the expectations for Inniss are not new. They have been building.

Brandon Inniss steps into the spotlight

After spending the past few seasons working behind a loaded group of pass catchers, Inniss enters this year as the veteran presence. The opportunity is there. So is the pressure.

According to Ohio State receivers coach Cortez Hankton, Inniss has embraced both. “He has an infectious personality. He’s a natural leader. He’s a captain for a reason...Because of that, the guys are willing to listen and follow his lead. He has put it on tape. His actions have aligned with his words and it’s good to see.”

That alignment between words and on-field production is what separates potential from reality, especially in a program like Ohio State where the standard at wide receiver is as high as anywhere in the country.

Hankton pointed to the growth Inniss has made behind the scenes

“The things we needed him to continue to work on from the last couple of years, he’s been intentional about embracing that and doing it,” Hankton said.

That intentional approach mirrors what the entire room is working toward this spring. One of the biggest points of emphasis has been turning short gains into game-breaking explosive plays, something both Smith and Hankton acknowledged as an area that needed improvement.

For Inniss, that next step is about more than just production. It is about consistency, leadership, and proving he can be the player Ohio State needs him to be when it matters most.

Smith’s comments made that clear. Hankton’s words reinforced it. The opportunity is there. The expectations are set. Now comes the part that defines careers.