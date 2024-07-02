Ohio State Buckeyes New Commit Maxwell Roy Reveals Reason for Commitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a big new commitment on Monday. Maxwell Roy, a four-star defensive lineman, opted to choose to play his college football career with the Buckeyes.
Standing in at just over 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, Roy offers the potential of being a massive piece for the future of the Ohio State defense.
Hailing from St. Josephs High School in Delran, New Jersey, Roy chose the Buckeyes over a few other major Big Ten schools. Among those schools were the Michigan Wolverines. Beating out Michigan is always a good feeling.
Following his commitment, Roy spoke out and revealed his reasoning for picking Ohio State.
"I fell in love with their staff during our recruiting process. Ohio State has a really great relationship with my school, and getting to know the coaching staff has just been the reason why I felt like this would be the best spot for me and my family."
Throughout the recruiting process, Roy became very close with defensive line coach and associate head coach Larry Johnson. He spoke out about his connection to Johnson.
"It's been amazing. Ever since he first started my recruiting, I thought that's an opportunity to learn more about the game. Larry Johnson is a savant at his job and being a D-line coach. So, ever since we started the recruiting process, I've always been asking questions, trying to get better at the game. Me and him built a rapport, so I felt like why not go through another three years while I learn from one of the best coaches in the nation."
He also opened up about how Ohio State made him feel at home with the way the program is run.
"It reminds me a lot of my high school, St. Joe's Prep, being a very well-run program. It just felt like home as soon as I got there. The same way practice was run and everything, when I walked through there, it just felt right."
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Roy fits in with the 2025 recruiting class.
Ohio State is a rich team that got even richer in the 2025 class. They were already ranked No. 1 across the nation. Now, they've gotten even stronger.