Ohio State Buckeyes Offer Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins
The Buckeyes continue to make big offseason moves.
Jake Diebler offered a scholarship to four-star guard Braylon Mullins from Greenfield-Central High School In Indiana, he announced on his X account Thursday.
The class of 2025 guard averaged 25 points per game in his junior season, to go along with over six rebounds and three steals per game. By his stats, Mullins made huge jumps from his freshman to sophomore to junior years, increasing his points per game average by nearly 14 in the past three seasons.
Mullins has received a multitude of offers from top teams in the Big Ten, as well as around the country, including Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Iowa, Indiana, Alabama and Kansas.
Should the team stand pat, the Buckeyes will have a loaded guard room entering the 2025 season — junior Bruce Thornton has been one of the leading facilitators and scorers for Ohio State in his first two years, and will be complemented by sophomore Taison Chatman and rising freshman Juni Mobley.
Ohio State has offered 11 total guards in the class of 2025 but are yet to land any players.
The Buckeyes look to continue their strong offseason, one which, despite losing five core players to the portal, added four players expected to make an immediate, big impact on the program.
Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. will be returning after a two-year layover in South Carolina, fifth-year Micah Parrish brings a strong 3&D presence from San Diego State and bigs Aaron Bradshaw from Kentucky and Sean Stewart from Duke replace a gaping hole in the paint.