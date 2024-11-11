Ohio State Buckeyes Part Of Recent Big Ten Surge In AP Top 25 Polling
After making the jump into the top three of the AP Polling in Week 10, the Ohio State Buckeyes have climbed back up to the No. 2 spot in the most recent edition of the College Football AP Top 25.
Despite the College Football Playoff Committee putting the Buckeyes as the No. 2 team in the first edition of CFP Rankings, head coach Ryan Day and the program were still behind the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs in the AP's rankings last week. However, with the Bulldogs facing a shocking upset to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 11, Ohio State easily moved up to No. 2.
Ohio State was not the only team to benefit from the Rebels huge victory on Saturday. With Georgia falling out of the top 25, four out of the five teams located in the top five are members of the Big Ten Conference. Oregon remains as the No. 1 team, while the Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers have taken control of the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.
The Buckeyes will have a take on Indiana in Week 13, which has now turned into a critical matchup for the Big Ten Conference Championship.
While the Big Ten almost has complete control of the top five, there are no other teams from the conference located in this week's edition of the AP Top 25.
Before the Buckeyes' final two games of the regular season against Indiana and Michigan, the team will have to travel to Wrigley Field on Saturday to take on Northwestern.