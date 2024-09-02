Ohio State Buckeyes Playmaker Predicted To Land With Buffalo Bills
The Ohio State Buckeyes feature quite a few future NFL talents on their 2024 roster. One of those talents is none other than standout wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Currently, Egbuka is being projected to be a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the season opener against Akron, he caught four passes for 51 yards.
It wasn't quite the start to the year that he was aiming for, but he's still one of the most talented wide receivers in the nation. Egbuka won't take long to start showing why he's a projected first-round pick.
With that in mind, CBS Sports has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they had Egbuka going in the first round.
At No. 23 overall, they have Egbuka being selected by the Buffalo Bills.
"Egbuka battled through injuries in 2023 but had 1,151 receiving yards the season before, including 46 catches that went for at least 10 yards. The Bills, meanwhile, could be looking to add more young weapons alongside Keon Coleman now that Stefon Diggs is in Houston."
Looking at the fit, Egbuka would be entering a situation where he could compete for a starting job right off the bat. The Bills moved on from Stefon Diggs this offseason and need more weapons for starting quarterback Josh Allen.
Egbuka would end up being a potentially elite playmaker for Buffalo's offense. Assuming he plays the way he's capable of this season, there's no question that he'll be a first-round pick.
There are very few potential landing spots that would offer a better situation than the Bills for Egbuka. He would have a star quarterback already on the roster and would be joining a team that has been a serious contender in the AFC over the last couple of years.
All of that being said, we're still a long ways out from the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this is about the area that he's projected at in the draft and Buffalo would make a ton of sense if he's available when they pick.