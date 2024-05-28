Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Post Spring Football Depth Chart Prediction: Offense

The Buckeyes offense has some questions, but should still have one of the top units in college football next fall.

Matt Galatzan

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs the football for the scarlet team while pursued by defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) and Jason Moore (94) of the grey team during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs the football for the scarlet team while pursued by defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) and Jason Moore (94) of the grey team during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /
The Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up spring football last month, in what was one of the more exciting editions of the scrimmage in recent years.

Not only did fans get their first glimpse of what new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's scheme will look like, but they also saw new additions like Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Jeremiah Smith, and Caleb Downs take the field for the first time as Buckeyes.

However, there were far more standouts than just those four players in the game, with new impact players potentially emerging on both sides of the ball.

So who exactly will take the field when the Bucks open up against Akron on August 31?

BuckeyesNow.com is taking a swing at projecting how exactly we think the depth chart could shake out for Ohio State after spring ball, starting with the offense:

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) of the scarlet team throws a pass to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) of the scarlet team throws a pass to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /

Quarterback

1. Will Howard, Sr.
2. Devin Brown, RS Soph.
3. Julian Sayin, Fr.

We think Howard gets the first crack at the starting job, and barring injury, never gives it up. He is just too experienced and proven in comparison to the other candidates to lose this job. That said, the real battle should be if a need for a backup arises. If it is a short-term issue, we can see Day going with Brown. If the Buckeyes need a more long-term solution, it is conceivable that Kelly and Day turn to Sayin. Either way, we believe Brown enters the season with a slight edge at QB2.

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) hands off to Quinshon Judkins (1) for the scarlet team during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) hands off to Quinshon Judkins (1) for the scarlet team during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /

Running back

1. TreVeyon Henderson, RS Jr. OR Quinshon Judkins, Jr.
2. James Peoples, Fr.
3. Sam Williams-Dixon Fr.

The Buckeyes might have the best one-two punch at running back in college football, and depending on what look they want to open the game with, either Henderson or Judkins could get the start in any given game. Behind them, Peoples is the likeliest next man up. That said, don't count out Williams-Dixon, who had an impressive spring game.

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) playing for the scarlet team can't reel in a pass while defended by cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the gray team of the during the first half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Despite the Spring Game being televised for the first time there were still plenty of fans in the stands at Ohio Stadium.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) playing for the scarlet team can't reel in a pass while defended by cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the gray team of the during the first half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Despite the Spring Game being televised for the first time there were still plenty of fans in the stands at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /

Wide Receiver

WR - X

1. Jeremiah Smith, Fr.
2. Jayden Ballard, RS Jr.

WR - Slot

1. Emeka Egbuka, Sr.
2. Brandon Inniss, Soph.

WR - Z

1. Carnell Tate
2. Bryson Rodgers OR Mylan Graham

Marvin Harrison Jr. may be gone, but Howard will still have plenty of weapons to throw the ball to. Jeremiah Smith already looks like a stud in the making, Egbuka returns critical experience, and Carnell Tate looks ready to make an impact as a starter for the first time. On the second line, sophomore Brandon Inniss should make an impact. Also, don't count out contributions from five-star true freshman Mylan Graham either.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. (15) is called for a penalty after he slaps Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. (15) is called for a penalty after he slaps Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End

1. Gee Scott Jr., Sr.
2. Will Kacmarek, Jr.
3. Jelani Thurman, Soph.

Cade Stover's exit to the NFL leaves a big hole at the position for the Buckeyes. They will hope that Scott can fill that void. Thurman could emerge eventually and make some noise.

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) compete during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) compete during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /

Offensive line

Left Tackle

1. Josh Simmons, Jr.
2. George Fitzpatrick, So.

Left Guard

1. Donovan Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Austin Siereveld, RS Fr.

Center

1. Seth McLaughlin, Sr.
2. Josh Padilla, RS Fr.

Right Guard

1. Tegra Tshabola, RS Soph. OR Carson Hintzman, RS Soph.
2. Luke Montgomery, Soph.

Right Tackle

1. Josh Fryar, RS Sr.
2. Zen Michalski, RS Jr.

The biggest questions along the Buckeyes' offensive line are on the right side where there was a battle at guard. We think Tshabola won that battle against HIntzman for now, but it is not over quite yet. Should that be the case, Hintzman would be the primary backup at both right guard and likely at center as well. Elsewhere on the line, new Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin should be an upgrade at the center spot.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com