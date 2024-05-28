Ohio State Buckeyes Post Spring Football Depth Chart Prediction: Offense
The Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up spring football last month, in what was one of the more exciting editions of the scrimmage in recent years.
Not only did fans get their first glimpse of what new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's scheme will look like, but they also saw new additions like Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Jeremiah Smith, and Caleb Downs take the field for the first time as Buckeyes.
However, there were far more standouts than just those four players in the game, with new impact players potentially emerging on both sides of the ball.
So who exactly will take the field when the Bucks open up against Akron on August 31?
BuckeyesNow.com is taking a swing at projecting how exactly we think the depth chart could shake out for Ohio State after spring ball, starting with the offense:
Quarterback
1. Will Howard, Sr.
2. Devin Brown, RS Soph.
3. Julian Sayin, Fr.
We think Howard gets the first crack at the starting job, and barring injury, never gives it up. He is just too experienced and proven in comparison to the other candidates to lose this job. That said, the real battle should be if a need for a backup arises. If it is a short-term issue, we can see Day going with Brown. If the Buckeyes need a more long-term solution, it is conceivable that Kelly and Day turn to Sayin. Either way, we believe Brown enters the season with a slight edge at QB2.
Running back
1. TreVeyon Henderson, RS Jr. OR Quinshon Judkins, Jr.
2. James Peoples, Fr.
3. Sam Williams-Dixon Fr.
The Buckeyes might have the best one-two punch at running back in college football, and depending on what look they want to open the game with, either Henderson or Judkins could get the start in any given game. Behind them, Peoples is the likeliest next man up. That said, don't count out Williams-Dixon, who had an impressive spring game.
Wide Receiver
WR - X
1. Jeremiah Smith, Fr.
2. Jayden Ballard, RS Jr.
WR - Slot
1. Emeka Egbuka, Sr.
2. Brandon Inniss, Soph.
WR - Z
1. Carnell Tate
2. Bryson Rodgers OR Mylan Graham
Marvin Harrison Jr. may be gone, but Howard will still have plenty of weapons to throw the ball to. Jeremiah Smith already looks like a stud in the making, Egbuka returns critical experience, and Carnell Tate looks ready to make an impact as a starter for the first time. On the second line, sophomore Brandon Inniss should make an impact. Also, don't count out contributions from five-star true freshman Mylan Graham either.
Tight End
1. Gee Scott Jr., Sr.
2. Will Kacmarek, Jr.
3. Jelani Thurman, Soph.
Cade Stover's exit to the NFL leaves a big hole at the position for the Buckeyes. They will hope that Scott can fill that void. Thurman could emerge eventually and make some noise.
Offensive line
Left Tackle
1. Josh Simmons, Jr.
2. George Fitzpatrick, So.
Left Guard
1. Donovan Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Austin Siereveld, RS Fr.
Center
1. Seth McLaughlin, Sr.
2. Josh Padilla, RS Fr.
Right Guard
1. Tegra Tshabola, RS Soph. OR Carson Hintzman, RS Soph.
2. Luke Montgomery, Soph.
Right Tackle
1. Josh Fryar, RS Sr.
2. Zen Michalski, RS Jr.
The biggest questions along the Buckeyes' offensive line are on the right side where there was a battle at guard. We think Tshabola won that battle against HIntzman for now, but it is not over quite yet. Should that be the case, Hintzman would be the primary backup at both right guard and likely at center as well. Elsewhere on the line, new Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin should be an upgrade at the center spot.