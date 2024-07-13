Ohio State Buckeyes Prepared for Massive Decision from 5-Star Wide Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had more than their fair share of elite wide receivers in recent history. Looking ahead to the 2024 college football season, they have more on the roster.
While Ohio State already has two elite standout receivers in Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith for 2024, they're wanting more for the 2025 recruiting class.
Vernell Brown III, a five-star wide receiver hailing from Orlando, Florida, is set to make his decision on where he'll play his college football career. He is reportedly going to announce his commitment in the very near future.
Brown is scheduled to announce his decision on July 21st.
He has narrowed his list of finalists down to just four. Those schools are the Buckeyes, Florida State, Florida, and Miami.
AtoZ Sports has predicted that Brown will end up choosing to commit to Florida State, but until that's announced Ohio State still has a shot.
Standing in at nearly 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Brown has elite speed and athleticism at the wide receiver position. He is also a top-notch route-runner.
While the Buckeyes may not be the favorite to land Brown, he would have to be interested in Ohio State. With the amount of NFL talent the Buckeyes have churned out at wide receiver, they are being affectionately called "Wide Receiver U."
All of that being said, Ohio State and the fans are just going to have to wait for the announcement to be made. Brown would be a massive get, but even if they don't receive a commitment from him they are loaded at wide receiver for the foreseeable future.