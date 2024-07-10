Ohio State Lands In 5-Star Wide Receiver's Top 4

NEWS: Five-Star WR Vernell Brown III will announce his Commitment on July 21st, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’11 170 WR from Orlando, FL will choose between Florida, Miami, Florida State, & Ohio State



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cTwUyZh9s3 pic.twitter.com/a2jySqHnQ6