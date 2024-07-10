Ohio State Lands In 5-Star Wide Receiver's Top 4
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a chance to add another highly-regarded recruit to their top ranked 2025 class. Five-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III announced his commitment date along with his top four schools on Tuesday night.
The 5'11", 170-pound receiver from Orlando, Florida will be announcing his decision on July 21st. The chances of Brown remaining in his home state appear pretty high as Ohio State happens to be the only out of state team in his top four. The Buckeyes are joined by Florida, Miami FL and Florida State in the hunt for his services.
Brown is ranked as the No. 6 receiver in the 2025 recruiting class on 247 Sports.
Three recruiting insiders have given the Florida Gators crystal ball predictions within the last three weeks. Steve Wiltfong gave the Buckeyes the lone crystal ball prediction back in March.
Not only do the predictions on 247 Sports point in the direction of the Gators, but On3's recruiting prediction machine currently gives the Gators an 87.8 percent chance to land the wide receiver. Ohio State has the second best odds at 9.2 percent. Miami FL and Florida State both have about a one percent chance according to the machine.
Despite the Gators seemingly holding a strong advantage at the moment, there is still a week and a half for things to change. Prospects sometimes have changes of heart and many prospects say that they make their final decision within a week of the actual announcement. If Ohio State is in fact in that second spot, then they are within striking distance.
Ohio State had poor percentages that didn't point in their favor just last week headed into the Riley Pettijohn commitment and ultimately the Buckeyes landed the top-tier linebacker.
Perhaps more information on Brown will come out in the next week to give an idea on what direction he is truly swaying towards.