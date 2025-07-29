Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Give Big Ten Powerhouse First Loss
Ohio State football should open up the preseason rankings as a top-five program, and it could jump to be as high as No. 1 as it is coming off a national championship and returning a few of the best players in college football. Caleb Downs will lead the defense while sophomore phenom Jeremiah Smith will be the premier weapon for the team's potent offense.
The Buckeyes' schedule does them no favors, though, as they will open the season with the Texas Longhorns, a team likely looking for revenge after Ohio State beat them in the CFP last season. That battle is set for August 30, and per CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, that'll be Ohio State's first loss.
He didn't just pick the loss for Ohio State, though. In breaking down the first defeat for every Big Ten side, he claimed that the Buckeyes will down the Penn State Nittany Lions on November 1, handing them their first loss of the season.
Here's the rationale behind that take.
"The Buckeyes are James Franklin's Kryptonite. Something about those uniforms seems to rattle him, leading to poor execution and questionable decisions. Ohio State has won eight straight in the series and should make it nine. This might not be the only time the two meet this fall," Crawford wrote.
Crawford has Ohio State handing the Washington Huskies and Minnesota Golden Gophers their first loss of the season as well.
As for the history between Ohio State and Penn State, it has been a one-sided battle. The Buckeyes have won 24 of 32 games, posting a 14-2 home record and a 10-6 away record. They have won eight straight in the series, having last lost to Penn State in State College 24-21 on October 22, 2016.
Let's just say there is ample hype aroud both teams.
Expect another Big Ten-heavy CFP, one that has both Penn State and Ohio State in it.