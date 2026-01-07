Ohio State RB James Peoples transfers to Big Ten rival

After losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl, the list of transfers immediately started rolling in for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

One of the weakest position groups on the team, the running back core, just got a little weaker after one of the rotational players officially announced their new team.

James Peoples has announced he officially committed to an Ohio State rival, the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining for the team.

“God Has Spoken Let’s Do It Nittany Nation #WeAre,” Peoples posted on social media.

Peoples began his college career serving as a backup for the Buckeyes team that won a National Championship last season. Peoples saw limited action, appearing in just eight games and carrying the ball 49 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

It was an average rookie season, but entering his sophomore year, his role was expected to heavily increase.

While his numbers did go up across the board, it wasn’t the boost Peoples had been hoping for. He found himself as a third option in a running back rotation, and even served as a fourth option at times this season.

CJ Donaldson found himself as the powerback, often being used on the goal line. True freshman Bo Jackson became the starter and the do-it-all style back Ohio State had been looking for. Even Isaiah West took over as the third back in for stretches during the season.

Peoples was used as a third down back, mainly pass protecting and swinging out for short pickups when targeted.

He finished the year with 61 carries for 344 yards and three rushing touchdowns, third on the team in each category behind Donaldson and Jackson.

In the pass game he was still being underutilized, catching just 10 passes for 50 yards this season.

The move makes sense for Peoples. His role was unlikely to increase next year, with West and Jackson likely seeing major increases to their roles.

At Penn State, Peoples has a chance to compete with Quinten Martin Jr. and Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen for a real role in the offense.

The Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes aren’t scheduled to play in 2026, meaning Peoples would have to wait until a potential postseason matchup to try and have a revenge game against the Buckeyes.

The loss will certainly thin Ohio State’s running back room, but not kill it. The Buckeyes will just need to see a bigger leap from Jackson this next season, and the run game will need to provide more consistency, something it couldn’t do this year.

Peoples will be far from the last Buckeye to transfer away this offseason, but hopefully Ohio State can bring in more talent than they lose.